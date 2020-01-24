Three educators from schools throughout Stillwater have been named finalists for the Stillwater Public Schools 2019-2020 Teacher of the Year – Ginger Billman, Jenny Pratt and Suzanne Tackett.
Billman, currently teaching first grade at Richmond Elementary, is in her 16th year teaching in Stillwater, having spent most of her time at her current school.
Kindergarten teacher Jenny Pratt is in her fifth year at Sangre Ridge.
Tackett, in her 13th year, is teaching art at Westwood, though she has also spent time in the district working at Sangre Ridge and Will Rogers.
The three finalists were selected by their peers from 10 SPS school site Teachers of the Year. Nominees for the title completed a portfolio that was used to determine each school’s honored educator and then, subsequently, the district’s finalists. The finalists will be voted for by their peers and submit a second, more detailed portfolio that will be used to determine the district Teacher of the Year.
The winner will be announced at the SPS Celebration of Teaching on April 7. Additionally, as part of the event, those who have received grants and awards, those retiring and all school Teachers of the Year will be honored.
The district winner will then go on to compete with teachers from across the state for the honor of being Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
“All three of these teachers are outstanding examples of the quality teaching that occurs across the district day in and day out,” Superintendent Marc Moore said. “I believe all three are well deserving of this honor.”
Other SPS school site Teachers of the Year are: Joanna Mitchell at Highland Park, Karen Diaz at Skyline, Heather Brown at Will Rogers, Tommie Grant at Stillwater Middle School, Kathleen Stepp at Stillwater Junior High, Tanner Nipper at Stillwater High School, and Kris Fowler at Lincoln Academy.
