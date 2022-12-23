More than 40 Stillwater area children and youth in need will awake on Christmas morning to find that Christmas magic is still alive.
All thanks to their secret Santa Claus, 14-year-old Baylor Citizen, who immediately felt inspired after working a coat drive.
“She was invited by one of her friends to work a coat drive, and she came home and said, ‘mom, I want to do something similar but with sneakers,’” said Baylor’s mother, Tiffany.
Baylor hit the ground running, creating flyers that she placed on social media, creating a Venmo account and approaching school officials and the Future Christian Athletes organization.
“And it just blossomed from there,” said Tiffany, adding that a business and a close family friend both made large donations to the cause to get the fundraiser off the ground.
“The reason I wanted to do a sneaker drive is because I have always been fortunate enough to have the sneakers I want, but there are other kids who can’t afford to have the sneakers they want,” Baylor said. “I know that there’s kids who go to my school who can’t afford cool sneakers like the kids they go to school with. Just being able to have the shoes that I want makes me realize other kids would probably like to have the same.”
So, on Dec. 11, Baylor and her mother sat outside in the 40-degree weather and wind for four hours at Strickland Park to collect more shoe donations. She collected a total of 46 pairs of shoes of various sizes in major name brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and New Balance.
Baylor delivered the shoes on Wednesday to the Payne County Youth Services Shelter and three private families who were referred to Baylor by nonprofit organization Our Daily Bread. Baylor even took the time to wrap all the shoes for the three individual families, so the children could be surprised.
“She’s always had a servant’s heart and always puts everyone before herself,” Tiffany said of her daughter, whose donation from a close family friend was Baylor’s Christmas gift from him this year.
“When he offered to give her $500 to get her started, she was full steam ahead and didn’t stop,” Tiffany said. “She knew she could accomplish what she wanted to with this.”
Baylor said she plans to operate the fundraiser again next year.
“I’m going to try to keep doing it every year and make it bigger and bigger each year,” she said. “I want to thank Absolute Carpet and Tile Restoration and my Uncle Chuck for their large donations and everyone else who donated.”
