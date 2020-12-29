Stillwater teen charged with five felonies

Five felony charges were filed Dec. 22 in Payne County against a Stillwater teenager.
Nathan Daniel Vanvuren, 18, was charged with running a roadblock, escape from arrest, attempting to elude, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and transporting a loaded firearm.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Stillwater Officer Dusty Behne was patrolling Dec. 17 in the area of 3000 N. Washington Street when he observed a vehicle passing without visible tail lights being illuminated.
Behne reported catching up to the vehicle near the intersection of Airport Road and Washington Street after the vehicle in question had switched to the outside lane of Washington Street prior to turning on Airport Road. The officer activated his overhead lights and the vehicle stopped in the 800 block of W. Airport Rd.
“I put my patrol unit in park and was about to illuminate the vehicle with my spotlight and exit my unit when the driver began to flee the stop. I advised dispatch that I was in pursuit of a black Dodge SUV going approximately 80 miles per hour eastbound on Airport. Dispatch asked if I was going east from Washington and I said affirmative,” Behne wrote.
The officer continued following the black Dodge and advised dispatch he believed the vehicle was occupied by one person. A roadblock was set up by another officer at 2400 N. Perkins Rd. and the affidavit said the vehicle began to slow and then move into the center of the roadway as if the driver was going to attempt to go around the roadblock.
The driver then allegedly turned left abruptly into a driveway, disabling the vehicle as it went over the curb. The affidavit said the driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot and a female passenger exited the vehicle. Responding officers followed after Vanvuren as Behne stayed with the female.
The female alleged she knew Vanvuren from Snapchat, and she asked him to pull over several times during the pursuit. Officers apprehended Vanvuren near Lakeview Pointe Dentistry.
According to the report, while they arrived at the Stillwater Jail, Vanvuren agreed to speak with Behne about why he fled.
“Nathan stated he ran from the police due to him not having a driver’s license," Behne wrote. "He was told that was just a misdemeanor offense and would have been released from the scene,” the officer said in the affidavit.
A firearm was located in a jacket in the backseat of the vehicle.
The female alleged she was unaware of the firearm and believed the vehicle to belong to Vanvuren’s mother. Vanvuren reportedly admitted the forearm was his and he received it from an acquaintance in the Tulsa area.
“He stated he did not pay for the weapon and carries it on his person when he goes out as a means of protection,” Behne wrote.
Bond was set at $25,000 and Vanvuren will appear in court Jan. 4.
