Stillwater teen charged with five felonies

Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.