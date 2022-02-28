A Stillwater teen who pleaded guilty to manslaughter has an upcoming judicial review.
Coryon Thomas took a plea deal in March right before a scheduled jury trial for a first-degree murder charge.
Thomas, convicted in the fatal shooting of Mandrale Alexander Henry in 2019, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Thomas is in the Lawton Correctional Facility.
He is represented by Attorney Virginia Banks, who told Judge Stephen Kistler at the sentencing her client was 17 at the time of the shooting and wasn’t thinking like a mature adult.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network website, Thomas asked for a judicial review. In the motion, it reads Thomas said he’d had time to reflect on his “choice(s)” have had on everyone around him. He has completed parenting classes and has almost completed an Associates Degree in Theology.
OSCN doesn’t say if Thomas will be transported to Payne County for the hearing, but it’s set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. before Kistler.
Mulhall man charged with several felony crimes against children, returns to court
Erick Roy Hale, 34, has three cases pending against him, ranging from child sexual abuse to child abuse.
He was charged with a total of eight child abuse charges and two child sexual abuse charges between the three cases.
According to OSCN, the state amended the charges to reflect the evidence presented at the preliminary hearing.
Hale was bound over for trial court arraignment after the judge found probable cause Hale committed the crimes.
He will appear before Kistler Tuesday morning.
Stillwater man charged with rape back in court
Edward Lockwood was charged with rape by instrumentation in 2021. Stillwater police arrested him after a friend accused him of assaulting her while she was asleep.
According to the arrest affidavit, Lockwood admitted to police he had “done something bad.”
Lockwood has been in the Payne County Jail since his arrest in August with a bond set at $50,000. Court-appointed attorney Sarah Kennedy represents him.
At his preliminary hearing this month, the judge determined a crime had been committed, and Lockwood had committed the crime of rape by instrumentation.
He was bound over for trial court arraignment and is set to appear before Kistler for District Court Arraignment.
Cushing man charged with possession of child pornography returns for pretrial
Matthew James Albright, 26, was arrested after going to the Cushing Police Department to report his phone had been hacked.
Earlier reporting by the News Press said Albright told police his phone had been hacked after his roommate found pornographic pictures depicting children on his phone.
Albright waived his preliminary hearing right and was bound over for trial court arraignment.
