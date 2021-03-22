The Stillwater Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle collision that resulted in a fatality.
At 8:39 p.m. Friday, SPD responded to an injury collision in the 4500 block of West Sixth Avenue.
According to a press release from SPD, “the initial investigation determined a car failed to yield from a private drive and pulled out in front of a motorcycle.”
The motorcycle was driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dylan Howerton, of Stillwater, and carried one passenger.
The press release said Howerton was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, but the passenger was.
The press release doesn’t identify the make, model or the driver of the other vehicle, nor does it identify the passenger on the motorcycle.
Howerton and the passenger were transported by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center.
Howerton passed away shortly after arriving at SMC.
The extent of injuries of the two occupants on the motorcycle are unknown.
The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
SPD is still investigating the collision.
