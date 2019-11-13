The Stillwater Police Department is expecting first-degree murder charges for 17-year-old Stillwater resident Coryon Maryell Leray Thomas, who is accused of shooting and killing 26-year-old Mandrale Alexander Henry in the early morning hours of Nov. 10.
According to SPD, Thomas has been charged as an adult. Thomas has not been formally arraigned in Payne County District Court. When the file was charged Tuesday, it was listed as one count of murder in the first degree - or in the alternative manslaughter in the first degree.
An alternative charge allows for flexibility by prosecutors during investigations. In Oklahoma, first-degree murder is be punishable up to the death penalty. A first-degree manslaughter charge is punishable by imprisonment for no less than four years.
The shooting occurred at residence in the 4100 block of W. Westbrook in southwest Stillwater. According to SPD, dispatch received a frantic call at about 4:15 a.m. from a woman who said her stepson had just shot her boyfriend.
"Coryon Thomas was taken into custody at the scene without incident by responding officers," Capt. Kyle Gibbs wrote in a release. "The victim, Mandrale Henry, was transported from the scene to Stillwater Medical Center for treatment. The firearm used in the shooting, a shotgun, was recovered at the scene.
"Thomas was living at the residence with his father’s ex-girlfriend and her four children. Mandrale Henry also lived at the residence. The four children were at the residence when this shooting occurred."
