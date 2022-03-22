The Stillwater City Council has decided how to use almost $8.8 million in federal funding the City of Stillwater will receive through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It will apply the money toward improvements to the raw water delivery pipeline from Kaw Lake, the municipal water treatment plant and adding raw water storage.
Special Projects Director John McClenny said the City received the first half in October 2021 and will receive the second half in October. It has until Dec. 31, 2024 to allocate the funds and until Dec. 31, 2026 to spend them, he explained.
He said there are four eligible uses for the money:
- Replacing lost public sector revenue
- Responding to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic
- Provide premium pay for essential workers
- Investing in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure
Programs like assistance to small businesses that had economic losses would be eligible he said.
McClenny said there are also restrictions against certain uses like:
- Offsetting tax reductions or delaying tax increases
- Depositing into any pension fund
The staff recommendation was to use the funding to meet some of what McClenny called “significant water infrastructure needs.”
Mayor Will Joyce asked if there had been discussion about any of the other allowable uses, although he noted Stillwater really hasn’t had any lost revenue.
“I think that the needs on the water infrastructure are so huge that, yes, there was discussion but it didn’t really rise to the same level as the water infrastructure needs,” McClenny said.
The money will be used toward engineering costs for the various water projects, he explained.
The City Council voted 5-0 in favor of the recommended use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.