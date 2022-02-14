Although Stillwater residents campaigned for years to get curbside recycling and a significant portion of households participate in the program, market forces and processing issues have at times seemed to put its future in question. But the City Council, acting as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, approved two contracts Monday that ensure the program will continue.
A rate increase adopted in 2020 and meant to fund the building of a city-owned staging facility will now be used to pay for new contracts to store, haul and process Stillwater’s recyclables.
The city’s current contract with its local recycling processor Cedar Creek Farms expires June 30.
Solid Waste Program Director Chris Knight told the trustees there is a desire for the city to continue offering recycling.
About 85% of households in the city have a recycling bin, and an estimated 67% put them out weekly, he said. Most members of a recycling task force appointed by the City Council in 2019 said they wanted to keep the recycling program going at the cheapest cost possible and get it to a true Material Recovery Facility.
The City will continue picking the recycling up and will contract with Republic Services, the company that owns the landfill north of town, for acceptance, storage and transport. Republic Services will build a facility at the landfill to store Stillwater’s recycling until it can be hauled to Tulsa Recycle & Transfer, Inc, a MRF (pronounced “murf”) for processing.
Republic will accept and store the recyclables for $55 per ton and transport the materials to the MRF for $350 per haul. The 10-year contract – with provisions for two five-year renewals – includes language allowing for cost adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index and allowing for fuel cost adjustments.
Tulsa Recycle & Transfer will process the recycling for $78.50 per ton and charge $58.85 per ton for trash and rejects.
It’s one of three MRFs in the state, any of which could have done a good job, Knight said. But it was the cheapest.
Cost is a continual concern for a program that had once been hyped as being able to pay for itself while saving dumping fees and valuable space in the landfill. But market forces and global demand have collapsed markets and made it difficult to get rid of some materials.
As part of a commitment to recycling, the City Council had adopted a solid waste rate plan in 2020 that included phased increases designed to support building its own recycling staging center. But the estimated $1.6 million price tag turned into $3.2 million when bids came in. At that point, Knight asked the City Council for permission get proposals for alternate approaches.
The plan for the city to build its own staging center is dead.
Knight said the rate structure already adopted will cover the cost of the new approach but according to an analysis by New Gen, the firm that performed the original rate study, it won’t save enough money to allow for a rate decrease.
New Gen projected the City would have had to raise rates by another 3.5% to build its own facility at the bid price.
The new arrangement is the best solution considering the costs involved and it gets the material to a place where it will be processed properly, something that was not happening before, Knight said.
