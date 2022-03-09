Stillwater’s city councilors, meeting Monday in their capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, considered the final two items needed for the city’s recycling program to continue and approved several large expenditures for city-provided utility services.
They approved an agreement for services with Ripple Glass to transport glass the city collects at the Convenience Collection Center at curbside once a month at residences.
The company won’t charge for pick up but the city will need to spend about $10,000 to build concrete bins to hold the glass collected, Solid Waste Management Director Chris Knight said. The company will pick-up the glass and transport it for recycling when at least 20 tons have accumulated.
Knight estimated that would take about a year at the current rate of collection.
The agreement was needed because including glass in the single stream going to Tulsa Recycling Center would have cost $19 more per ton.
It’s hard to separate glass from the rest of the recycling, especially after it’s been crushed, Knight said.
Options for cardboard recycling will be brought back to the SUA March 21.
Cardboard recycling is a popular service, especially with commercial customers, Knight told the trustees. He believes Stillwater would lose at least 20% of its commercial customers to another provider if it discontinued the cardboard service.
Cardboard is also one of the materials that has a consistent market, Knight said. The price is up right now.
There will be a cost, no matter which option is chosen because Cedar Creek Farm, the current servicer, supplies the commercial collection containers and the owner has indicated he would not be willing to sell them.
Stillwater’s electric utility needs some new equipment: two digger trucks, a dump truck and a heavy-duty, flatbed equipment trailer. The $775,000 needed to buy them is available in the SUA’s Electric Rate Stabilization Fund, Electric Utility Director Loren Smith said.
The City of Stillwater’s new $70 million, gas-fired power plant, which went into service in 2016, needs a repair that could cost up to $85,000. There is only one company that can provide a fully-compatible part, so the trustees approved a sole source purchase agreement with Powell to design, manufacture and install the component.
They also heard options to add raw water storage for the City’s water treatment plant. The trustees asked city staff to begin looking into what it would take to use Lake McMurtry as a storage site and a back-up water source. They will return later with a report.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.