On Feb. 8, voters in Stillwater will select a mayor and consider two tax propositions.
Visit Stillwater President/CEO Cristy Morrison and Board Chairman Chris Norris sat down with Chris Peters and Michelle Charles, host of the "Grassroots: Growing Civic Engagement" podcast, to provide information about Proposition 2, which would increase the City’s current 4% hotel/motel tax to 7%. The tax, which is collected from guests by hotels and companies like Airbnb and VRBO that book short-term rentals, was created in 1985 and has not been increased since.
If approved, the City’s municipal code would rename the tax as a “Visitor Tax” to reflect that it’s paid by visitors instead of the establishments where they stay. In addition, Ordinance 3485 would be amended to change “hotel” references to “lodging facility” to better reflect the market, which includes home shares and short-term rentals that have gained in popularity in recent years.
The Stillwater City Council approved an ordinance in 2019 that changed the legal definition of a hotel to include any structure that rents sleeping accommodations in one or more rooms to guests, which allowed it to begin collecting the tax on home shares. The ordinance previously applied only to establishments that had at least five rooms for rent.
That same year, the City entered into an agreement with the Oklahoma Tax Commission that authorized OTC to collect the tax along with state hotel and sales taxes, and remit it to the City. In return, OTC keeps a one-half cent administration fee. The change made collection easier and more timely because OTC has enforcement capabilities the City lacked.
When the tax was originally approved, 75% of the funding was reserved for promotion and solicitation of visitor attractions, events, tourism, conferences, conventions and meetings and to provide services to visitors. The ordinance set aside the remaining 25% for planning, promotion and projects related to a centennial celebration being planned for Stillwater. After July 1, 1990, that portion was redirected to the visitors’ and special events promotion fund.
It the proposed changes are approved by voters, 70% would be used to pay for professional services for long-range strategic destination marketing and management. Visit Stillwater contracts with the City of Stillwater to provide those services. The remaining 30% would be used for the development and maintenance of amenities that would attract visitors and serve residents. That portion would be administered by the City Council, acting as the Stillwater Economic Development Authority, with recommendations from a Tourism Advisory Committee.
The following are excerpts from the podcast:
Charles: So Chris, I’m assuming that as the Chris in Chris’s University Spirit, that is obviously a store that sells a lot of OSU apparel, game day apparel, a big destination when people come to town to visit. So I would think visitors had a huge impact on your business.
Norris: Yes, they did. When I first knew about Visit Stillwater was one Krazy Days in 1995 or 1996 that a huge influx of high school students came by on the first day of Krazy Days … I kind of dug through and got to know Cristy and figured out that it was a group that Visit Stillwater had brought in … Interestingly enough, the one year the dates didn’t coincide was one of the worst Krazy Days I’ve had … And they came in because of grants given through Visit Stillwater … It was just the magnitude of how many came.
Charles: Part of what makes all that possible or helps you to give grants and to do the marketing that encourages groups to come here is the visitor tax the city has been collecting for a while. Can you tell us a little bit about the history of that tax and how we started to collect it?
Morrison: Sure, I even researched at the Stillwater Public Library, microfilm back in 1985 and read News Press stories about it. It’s fascinating. There was a committee put together by the Chamber (of Commerce) and the City. Interestingly enough, Ival Gregory, who currently sits on our board was chairman of the committee who passed the original hotel tax. The intent of passing that tax was to fund the operation of a destination marketing organization. Of course the term didn’t exist back then, but the whole purpose was to start a convention and visitor bureau or destination marketing organization to market and promote events. At the time it was primarily because we had just recently become the host of the Special Olympics Summer Games. And I don’t know if you remember the Taylorsville County Fair, but there were primarily those two major events and everybody noticed a big influx of visitor dollars, it was making an impact. If we have an organization that would bring in more events like that, that’s why we were created back in 1985 at 4% and it has been at 4% for the past 36.5 years.
Charles: So back in 1985, was this a relatively new concept? Was this something cities were just starting to do?
Morrison: It wasn’t new nationwide but it was definitely new for Oklahoma. We are one of the first DMs in the state of Oklahoma. It actually started in Detroit, Michigan … and really, hoteliers started it. Nobody comes to a community because we have a great Holiday Inn or whatever. They come because of events, businesses, museums, attractions, things that are going on. So they said, well, if we could have an organization that will promote these types of things in our community, they will then fill up our properties. They realized that by collecting this tax from the visitors they had a professional sales and marketing team to promote stays in their different properties.
Charles: What has it been used for over the years?
Morrison: Just absolute non-stop recruitment to get people to come to Stillwater. We give grants where our budget is roughly 50,000 – 60,000 a year. And the staff at Visit Stillwater recruits people too, and they come primarily to the Expo Center. Right now that’s the place that we can have these kind of events.
Norris: And with the convention center coming on board, that’s going to be a huge impact to this city… We’re able to recruit … our conservative guesstimates are that we will be able to raise those grants from $50,000 to $200,000. That’s a huge increase and that’s conservative.
Charles: What are some of the other things that people may not realize go into enticing a group to come here?
Morrison: We’re like any other form of economic development, and these are visitor development incentive grants … what’s cool about ours are that they’re typically a lot less money in a grant for a lot quicker return and you see the results much faster. We actually have two pages of sales and services that we provide and marketing services that we provide groups. We can help you find catering, plants to rent, plants to buy, decorating services, somebody in town that will do balloon arches, anything that makes your event successful … There’s really no limit to the amount of services that we’ll provide to make sure that an event occurs in our community because we’re getting the events here. Keeping it here is a whole other thing, and the way you keep it is to make sure that they had a great experience and it was a super successful while it was here.
Charles: So something jumped out at me: You said as in other types of economic development. People may not think of visitor recruitment as a form of economic development.
Morrison: We face that all the time. People just don’t see it as economic development. We in the visitor development industry will often say it’s the first date in economic development, because it’s a rare occasion that somebody is going to move to a town, go to school in a town, move a business, expand a business in a community they haven’t first visited.
Charles: What exactly does the (tax) proposal do?
Norris: It brings us from 4% to 7%, so we’re going to add $3 per $100 hotel room. Those monies will then be divided in a 70/30 split between Visit Stillwater and the City of Stillwater. The City of Stillwater has a tourism committee … we will be able to take those 30% of the funds and the way this thing is written, to be very clear, that goes to this tourism committee, we think conservatively will be around $350,000 - $400,000 per year. The tourism committee will then give recommendations to SEDA on how to use those monies.
To hear the entire interview, go to StudioStillwater.net or look for Studio Stillwater wherever you find your podcasts.
