Stillwater has passed its first municipal bond proposal since 1999, when voters approved $14.7 million to build a new police station and remodel the municipal administration building.
With unofficial results Tuesday, Stillwater voters passed a $9 million bond proposition by nearly 85 percent to build a new fire station.
The bond is “to provide funds for the purpose of constructing a new fire station.” The ballot only concerns the funding mechanism, though the City has plans to build a new fire station on Western Road, and having the current property where Fire Station 2 is located on the Oklahoma State University campus revert back to OSU.
Early and absentee voting heavily favored passing the proposition, with 120 Yes votes to 68 No votes. That trend continued as precinct results rolled in on election day. The final tally was 1,750 Yes votes to 321 No votes.
Other Payne County elections:
Cushing City Commission Seat 3
- Stephen Orton – 387 (80.6%)
- Jon Slinkard – 93 (19.4%)
Cushing City Commission Seat 4
- Michael R. Griffith – 287 (58.1%)
- John R. Moran – 207 (41.9%)
City of Perkins – Mayor
- Carla S. Fuss-Cummings – 226 (59.5%)
- Sara Rebelo – 154 (40.5%)
City of Perkins Proposition – (Adds mechanism for recalling commissioners to city charter)
- Yes – 274 (73.85%)
- No – 97 (26.15%)
City of Yale Commission Seat 1
- Brian Porter Jr. — 136 (64.45%)
- Michael Strader – 75 (35.55%)
City of Yale Commission Seat 2
- Jason Brown – 135 (64.9%)
- Shelley Mendenhall – 73 (35.1%)
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 2
- Becky Reedy – 460 (69.17%)
- Dustin Bledsoe – 205 (30.83%)
Results will not be final until certified by the Payne County Election Board on Friday.
