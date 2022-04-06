Stillwater has passed its first municipal bond proposal since 1999, when voters approved $14.7 million to build a new police station and remodel the municipal administration building.
With unofficial results Tuesday, Stillwater voters passed a new $9 million bond proposition by nearly 85 percent to build a new fire station.
Mayor Will Joyce said he was thrilled with the outcome of the bond election, both for the immediate needs of the fire department and for the long-term willingness of the community to invest in its future.
The previous 20-year general obligation bond was repaid last summer.
A new fire station was also part of a 2013 bond package that failed with about 70% of voters rejecting them.
The new bond approved by voters Tuesday will enable the City of Stillwater to build a modern fire station on Western Road to replace the historic Campus Fire Station – Fire Station 2 – at the corner of University Avenue and Knoblock Street.
The 1938 building, which is listed on the Historic Register, will revert to Oklahoma State University, which has unspecified plans to renovate and repurpose it after the Stillwater Fire Department vacates.
City Councilor Christie Hawkins, who is also Associate Vice-president of Administration and Finance for Oklahoma State University, said she doesn’t know exactly what the university plans to do with the old building but she has that question on a list for an upcoming meeting.
The university already uses the second floor, having built music practice rooms for students there.
The Stillwater landmark was built by the Works Progress Administration, a federal program created by President Franklin D. Roosevelt as part of the New Deal, that employed millions of Americans to help the country recover from the Great Depression, putting them to work building infrastructure and public buildings.
Although the Campus Fire Station is a Stillwater landmark, it no longer provides what is needed for a modern fire service and remodeling it would not only be as expensive as building a new station, it wouldn’t make sense considering the 100-year lease is expiring relatively soon, Fire Chief Terry Essary previously told the News Press. There is no option to renew when it expires.
The City of Stillwater has leased the station from OSU for $1 a year since 1938.
Tuesday’s ballot only concerned the funding mechanism for the new station, though the City has said it plans to build the new fire station on OSU-owned land along Western Road north of McElroy.
OSU will lease the five-acre tract of land to the City for 50 years with two 25 year extensions, for similar financial terms as the current lease on the Campus Fire Station.
City Manager Norman McNickle said he isn’t concerned about the City investing in a structure on land it doesn’t own. The new facility will give the fire department room for the facilities and equipment it needs and he thinks something will be worked out when the time comes.
“I can’t imagine OSU kicking us out, considering they’re still going to need fire protection,” he said.
Hawkins said she was thrilled with the overwhelming support the bond issue got from voters and grateful to city staff for the effort they put into presenting the project to the public.
The City Council had gone back and forth over whether to also include a separate bond issue to build a new animal welfare facility, she said. Although they acknowledged the need for a new animal shelter, they finally opted to focus on the fire station.
“This was just a really crucial project,” Hawkins said.
Early and absentee voting heavily favored passing the proposition, with 120 Yes votes to 68 No votes. That trend continued as precinct results rolled in on election day. The final tally was 1,750 Yes votes to 321 No votes.
Other Payne County elections:
Cushing City Commission Seat 3
- Stephen Orton – 387 (80.6%)
- Jon Slinkard – 93 (19.4%)
Cushing City Commission Seat 4
- Michael R. Griffith – 287 (58.1%)
- John R. Moran – 207 (41.9%)
City of Perkins – Mayor
- Carla S. Fuss-Cummings – 226 (59.5%)
- Sara Rebelo – 154 (40.5%)
City of Perkins Proposition – (Adds mechanism for recalling commissioners to city charter)
- Yes – 274 (73.85%)
- No – 97 (26.15%)
City of Yale Commission Seat 1
- Brian Porter Jr. — 136 (64.45%)
- Michael Strader – 75 (35.55%)
City of Yale Commission Seat 2
- Jason Brown – 135 (64.9%)
- Shelley Mendenhall – 73 (35.1%)
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools Office 2
- Becky Reedy – 460 (69.17%)
- Dustin Bledsoe – 205 (30.83%)
Results will not be final until certified by the Payne County Election Board on Friday.
