Organizers are still planning a Stillwater Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but Saturday’s event will be a mix of virtual and DIY.
Because large gatherings are discouraged, those who would like to participate have been asked to go it alone or meet in small groups on “sidewalks, tracks and trails across Stillwater,” according to a release from the Alzheimer’s Association.
According to the association, more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and it is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” Dr. Kristopher Struckmeyer, Stillwater Walk to End Alzheimer’s walk event chair said in the release. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
People are encouraged to begin their involvement by logging on to stillwaterwalk.org at 10 a.m. They can watch the opening ceremony there, which will include local speakers, the Promise of Flowers presentation honoring “the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.”
Neighborhood walks can begin at 10:30 a.m.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” Stillwater Walk to End Alzheimer’s manager Sarah Bruton said. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
A new app called Walk Mainstage can be downloaded to mobile devices so people can connect in real time during the Walk. According to the release, people will be able to track steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers and “access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.”
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. a drive-through Promise Garden will be open at The Daily Grind, 230 S. Knoblock. This will be a “view only” format.
According to the Association, in Oklahoma alone, more than 67,000 people live with Alzheimer’s and there are 226,000 caregivers.
Registration for the Stillwater Walk to End Alzheimer’s is available now at stillwaterwalk.org. For more information contact Bruton at 580-232-2100 or sjbruton@alz.org.
