Stillwater woman arrested for arson

A Stillwater woman was charged with arson after police said she attempted to burn down a residence with someone inside.
Danielle Marie Thomas, 37, of Stillwater was charged with fourth degree arson.
Stillwater Officer Trevor Meridith was dispatched to the 1000 block of W. 11th Ave. in reference to a disturbance.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Meridith said when he pulled up, he saw Thomas standing in the roadway with what appeared to be a broken bug zapper.
The officer noted in the affidavit he was familiar with Thomas and said she appeared to have mental issues.
The officer made contact with the victim who accused Thomas of trying to burn down the residence while he was inside.
According to the affidavit, the officer was directed to a gas can laying 30-40 yards north of the residence.
According to the victim, Thomas poured gas over the side of his house before trying to light it.
The affidavit said the side of the house was wet, both the siding and the ground under the carport.
Meridith said in the affidavit he observed an odor of gasoline after the victim asked if he could smell it.
The victim’s daughter used a hose to water down the gasoline, the affidavit said.
A woman who was sitting in a chair under the carport said she witnessed the whole ordeal.
According to the affidavit, the witness claimed Thomas poured gas all over and tried to light it with a lighter. It also said she also told the officer Thomas said “I’m going to burn this mother------ down.
“Danielle ultimately failed at igniting the gasoline,” Meridith said in the affidavit.
The victim’s daughter caught the incident on video and sent it to her father. The victim showed the officer the video.
“I watched the video and could see Danielle standing near the wall in question; however, I was unable to see if she was actually attempting to light anything,” Meridith said.
The officer spoke to the daughter of the victim and saw a recorded video zoomed in on Thomas.
Based on this video, the officer said he clearly saw a small flame coming from Thomas’ hand. He also said she appeared to have a lighter. The video didn’t show Thomas pouring gasoline.
The officer gave contact information to the daughter to receive the video for evidence, he has not received the video.
An arrest warrant was issued on June 17, and served on June 20. Bond was set at $5000.
The warrant for arrest was returned on June 22, she will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 6.
