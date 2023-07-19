A woman was arrested for setting fire to her ex-boyfriend’s house, which she lived in at the time, the Stillwater Police Department said.

Rodney Elswick, one of the home’s three occupants, told investigators he believed 33-year-old Desriae Ledford intentionally started the fire.

Elswick said he was in the process of moving out of the home that day because of ongoing issues with Ledford, whom he called unstable and destructive, according to an affidavit. He reported a large number of damage she caused, including removing doors, drywall and light fixtures and attempting to set them on fire in the backyard and inside.

Elswick was initially alerted to the fire when he smelled smoke in his room. He located a small fire in the closet of Ledford’s bedroom that spread to the living room, which he was able to stomp out.

Elswick said he returned to removing his belongings from the house when a neighbor notified him of smoke coming from the roof.

Fire Marshall Thomas Tharp investigated the incident, and he believed the fire was intentionally set because there weren’t any other sources for ignition, according to the affidavit. Tharp concluded a fire was lit in the attic and some burned items fell to the floor, which is what Elswick stomped out. But the ceiling concealed the fire burning in the attic.

Police said the home’s owner, Larry Crowder, told them Ledford frequently threatened to burn the house down, but he did not believe she would actually do it.

Elswick said Ledford made no effort to extinguish the fire, call the fire department or alert him to the danger. Investigators said people who accidentally set fires typically tell others they live with and call for help.

Officers at the scene determined Ledford was in need of mental health treatment, so she was not arrested at that time. They said they observed burn holes in her clothing and soot on her hands and under her fingernails.

Ledford was released from Grand Mental Health three days later, and Crowder said she immediately contacted him. He alleged she admitted to setting the fire on purpose to get Elswick out of the house.

Her mother then reported to police on July 11 that she tried to light one of the sheds on fire using motor oil from a chainsaw, the affidavit said. The next day, Crowder met with police and confirmed the report.

Officer Rachel Bruce determined Ledford was “an ongoing danger to the community and clearly fixated on using fire as a means of destruction.”

Ledford was arrested at the McDonald’s on Sixth Avenue for first-degree arson. At the booking area of the Stillwater City Jail, an officer claimed she spit in her face, so she was additionally charged with assault and battery on a corrections officer.

If she is determined to be mentally fit to stand trial, the maximum sentence for both charges would be 40 years in prison.