Stillwater woman charged with animal cruelty

Taylor Breanne Davis, 20, of Stillwater, was charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Stillwater Police Officer Cory Westbrook was dispatched on May 25, to 2001 North Perkins Road in reference to a domestic investigation.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Westbrook arrived on scene and made contact with the male victim.
“He advised me his ex-girlfriend had been having significant problems,” the affidavit said.
The victim and Davis broke up the victim said, but they continued living together.
According to court documents, he told the officer he and Davis continued to argue and she has broken most of his belongings.
“He stated Davis had broken the television and many other items within the home. He stated that she had recently smashed out his windshield on his car,” Westbrook said in the affidavit.
The affidavit said the victim described Davis as having extreme anger issues and said she was mentally unstable.
The victim informed the officer he didn't want to press charges, only wanted help in calming Davis down.
According to the affidavit, once they arrived at the apartment Davis began yelling.
“She stated that it was his fault and he had to get the cops involved,” Westbrook said.
Westbrook noted the victim continued to try to calm Davis down.
The victim was asked to step outside and speak with another officer that arrived on scene.
Westbrook stayed with Davis and asked her what had happened. The affidavit said she continued to scream and wouldn’t calm down.
“I found Davis to be very aggressive and confrontational,” Westbrook said.
The officer decided it would be best for the victim to leave so Davis could calm down.
According to the affidavit, Davis immediately exited the apartment to keep the victim from leaving.
“She stood in front of his car as she stated he was not leaving without her and that he could not legally drive his car on the road,” the affidavit said.
It also said Davis stood in his way as he tried to put things in the passenger seat. Stood in his way as he tried to enter the driver’s seat and punched one of the windows.
Westbrook noted in the affidavit he overheard Davis say she would kill the victim’s cat as he attempted to leave the area.
Davis turned around and walked towards the apartment and climbed the stairs to her floor.
“Due to her actions and previous statements I was concerned for her welfare as well as any animals within the residence,” Westbrook said.
The other officer left when the victim did. Westbrook stayed on scene and positioned his vehicle on the north side of the building facing the west. The officer was able to observe the stairwell and door of the apartment.
“I see Davis throw the already broken television down the stairwell.” Westbrook said.
Davis left the view of the officer and a few minutes later she left the apartment.
The officer observed their gray and black cat in her arms.
“She then held the cat over the railing and dropped the cat to the ground in one motion without hesitation. The cat landed hard on its four feet/stomach area,” Westbrook said.
The officer observed the cat was frightened and seemed disoriented. The cat didn’t make any noises to the officer's knowledge, but the cat seemed to be moving slowly.
Davis retrieved the cat and began walking up the stairs with the cat in her arms.
Westbrook approached Davis while she was on the stairs and advised she was under arrest for animal cruelty.
The affidavit said Davis refused to turn around and told Westbrook she didn’t do anything wrong, she was just letting the cat out to pee.
Davis was placed into the back of Westbrook’s patrol car and dispatch advised the victim to come back to the apartment.
The victim was advised of the incident. He told officer’s his cat wasn’t acting right. Smokey, the cat, was acting “skittish” and scared of humans. No injuries were found according to the owner.
The owner decided not to take Smokey to the vet and checked each of Smokey’s legs. Smokey never used the bathroom outside according to the victim.
Davis was transported to the city jail by Westbrook. He said she continued to yell within the vehicle even after he turned up the radio.
According to the affidavit she said the victim deserved this.
Bond was set at $1,000 and she posted it on May 26.
She will be back in court on July 8, to appear with counsel.
