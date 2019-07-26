A warrant of arrest was issued on Wednesday for a Stillwater woman accused of child abuse.
Court records show that Stillwater Police Department officers talked with a man who said his ex, Vanessa Avila, was dropping off their children so the man could spend time with them while Avila was at work.
A written affidavit states that the man and Avila began arguing, she put the two kids back in her van, and then started to leave. She drove the van away from where they met, before turning around and revving the engine, and then driving head on into the man’s vehicle while the kids were in her van. The man said he could hear the kids screaming and crying. Officers were able to view video footage of the incident from a nearby camera.
Avila was charged on Tuesday with abuse of children, and a warrant was issued on Wednesday. No arrests have been made. According to court records, felony child abuse is punishable by up to life in prison and a fine ranging from $500-$5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.