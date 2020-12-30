Stillwater woman charged with domestic assault

Ashlee Brooklyn Grange, 24, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child.
Stillwater Officer Robbie Frazier and Dusty Behne were dispatched Dec. 18 to the 1000 block of N. Arrington in reference to a physical domestic.
According to the probable cause affidavit, dispatch advised the officers that the reporting party said his ex had become aggressive and was destroying property.
Once officers arrived on scene, the reporting party said he thought Grange had left out the front door, but he wasn’t sure.
“Officer Behne and I cleared the home to make sure she was not still in the residence. While looking through the home, I observed broken glass from a picture frame scattered on the floor down the hallway,” Frazier said.
Officer Behne left to locate Grange since she was not located at the residence.
The reporting party alleged Grange had been arrested several times in Arizona for assault and battery.
According to the affidavit, the victim said he and Grange had been drinking and he woke up to her phone making noise.
When he answered her phone it was a neighbor from Arizona who alleged Grange had been having an affair.
The reporting party said he confronted Grange about the alleged affair and that’s when she “flipped out.”
He alleged Grange broke a picture frame over his head, hit him and scratched him.
Officer Frazier said he observed fresh scratch marks up and down the victim’s back and another scratch with small amounts of blood between his eyes.
Their two small children were asleep in the residence at the time of the alleged assault.
Grange was located and placed under arrest.
Frazier said he didn’t observe any injuries on Grange.
The affidavit said she admitted to knocking pictures off the wall but denied any physical altercation against the victim.
Bond was set in the amount of $5,000 and has been posted.
She will appear in court Jan. 20 to appear with counsel.
