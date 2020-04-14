Stillwater woman charged with domestic assault

At 9:38 a.m. March 28, officers were dispatched to 120 S. Burdick St. in reference to a possible domestic assault.
Elisa Marie Gillett, 25, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery.
Officer Justin Sappington arrived on scene and made contact with the victim.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Gillett woke up intoxicated from the previous night.
Gillett began looking for her retainer and questioned if the victim had thrown it away, the affidavit said.
The two began to verbally argue and the argument quickly turned physical.
The victim said he was hit and scratched by Gillett, but he never got physical with her.
Sappington observed welted scratch marks on the outside of the victim’s left elbow and the inside of his right elbow.
The affidavit said he had a 1-inch in diameter flushed red mark on the right side of his right face below his eye.
The victim told Sappington that Gillett had caused his injuries. He also told the officer Gillett began hitting her leg and choking herself before officers arrived the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Gillett told officers she did hit the victim in the chest and arms, but said she was defending herself because the victim had choked her.
The affidavit also said Gillett told Sappington her lip was bleeding because the victim hit her.
Officer Sappington noted in the affidavit he didn’t see any injuries on Gillett.
Gillett was released on a Personal Recognizance Bond.
According to the Oklahoma State Court Network database she doesn’t have a court date set at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.