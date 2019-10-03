Denise Sophia Gilbert, 33, of Stillwater, was charged on Tuesday with third-degree burglary and obstructing an officer, according to court records.
A written affidavit states that Stillwater Police Department officers responded to a report of someone taking items from a car on Husband Street. The officer found and spoke with the woman who reported the theft, who said they had arrived at their Airbnb five minutes before calling police. They had been unloading things from the car when an African-American woman entered their vehicle. The officer writes they saw the woman and yelled at her to drop their things, and the woman said the suspect took two sets of keys and ran off.
Officers located the suspect on north Husband, and had the reporting party identify the woman as the person they had seen enter their vehicle. The woman told officers her name was Tamara Monet Gotfried, and she was taken to SPD jail to be processed.
The officer writes that the people who called the police told officers after the woman’s arrest that they had seen the woman take sets of keys and a vape pen. One of the sets of keys had a tracker on the keychain and the people were able to find the keys inside a backpack in the vehicle. The backpack had the sets of keys and the vape pen inside, as the woman had thrown the items in the bag back into the vehicle after she got caught. The officer writes that $2,190 worth of items had been taken and then recovered inside the vehicle.
When back at the jail, officers learned that the owner of the vehicle had found a flash light and a lighter that were left inside the vehicle. The items were taken to the woman calling herself Tamara Gotfried, and she said they were hers. After finger prints were used to determine the woman’s identity, it was found that her real name was Denise Sophia Gilbert. The officer writes that the Social Security number the woman provided was of a male who was born in 1911.
Gilbert will appear next in court on Tuesday. Third-degree burglary is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 and obstructing an officer is punishable by up to one year and a fine of up to $500.
Cushing man charged with domestic assault and battery
Court records show that Lonny Ray Clark, 36, of Cushing, was charged with domestic assault and battery on Wednesday.
A written affidavit states Stillwater Police Department officers responded to a physical domestic in progress on Sept. 25 on a street in Stillwater. Dispatch had advised them that the suspect, Clark, was currently choking the victim.
The officer writes that when they arrived, one officer had his TASER pointed at Clark while giving him commands. Clark was not complying to the officer telling him to turn around before finally complying to the request to stand down. He was placed in investigative detention.
Officers then spoke with the victim, whose arm appeared to have a deformity as if it were broken and she had marks on her arm and a scratch on her nose. An ambulance was called to aid the woman, who said Clark had gotten drunk and they had started arguing. She said he started attacking her and she eventually made it outside where a neighbor who saw the incident called police.
She told the officer that she was choked by Clark after they had gotten outside. She said it wasn’t the first time it had happened, but that it was the worst time. Officers then told Clark he was under arrest and he became very defensive and would not cooperate.
The officer writes that they had to push Clark toward the police car before getting him into the vehicle. While walking away from the vehicle, Clark began kicking the rear door and the rear window. The officers then had to make Clark lie down so they could put leg restraints on him.
The officer writes Clark had pleaded guilty in April to a charge of assault and battery from an incident that took place in October 2018. Clark pleaded not guilty to the new charges in court on Wednesday, and is set to appear next on Monday. This crime is punishable by four years to life in prison.
Carney man charged with unlawful delivery of controlled drug
Jason Wayne Taylor, 37, of Carney, was charged on Tuesday with unlawful delivery of a controlled drug, according to court records.
A written affidavit states that Stillwater Police Department officers informed a confidential informant to buy methamphetamine from Taylor. The informant contacted Taylor on Facebook and set up the meeting. The officers provided money for the informant to buy the meth with, and the person was given a recording/transmitter device.
The informant was driven to a location on north Perkins Road. The informant then met with Taylor, made the purchase and said the “predetermined bust word,” when police vehicles pulled up and told Taylor he was under arrest.
Taylor was booked without incident, and the purchase the informant made yielded a clear baggie with a crystal substance. The informant was then released from the scene and the evidence was taken back to SPD. The crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine and the bag contained 2 grams of the drug.
Taylor appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter was reset for Oct. 8. This crime is punishable by not less than two years or more than life in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.
Cushing man accused of abusing two-month-old child
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 22-year-old Cushing man, alleging he injured a two-month-old child.
Cody Dean Floyd was arrested Tuesday without incident, according to OSBI, and is currently being held in Payne County Jail facing a child abuse charge.
“The baby’s mom took the baby to the Cushing Hospital on Monday evening because he was inconsolable,” the report reads. “Upon examination, medical staff diagnosed internal injuries and the baby was transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for further treatment. The Payne County District Attorney’s Office requested that the OSBI investigate.”
News Press Managing Editor Beau Simmons contributed to this roundup.
