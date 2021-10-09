During the nationwide police protests, Stillwater resident Kimberlee Fields saw firsthand what police were feeling when she moved into a new neighborhood near a lieutenant with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She said he became someone she considered a dad.
“Dad made the comment last year that this was the first time in his career he had thought about quitting,” she said, “because of the hatred they were facing across the nation.”
Fields started a Facebook page called Behind the Badges of Oklahoma. She began taking her camera to different first responder agencies across the state and featuring them on the Facebook page.
“I realized that when one division of first responders face hatred and scrutiny, the other departments directly feel the weight of the hatred too,” she said. “I questioned if these professions were highlighted and if people knew more about what their jobs are actually like, maybe they wouldn’t be so misunderstood and appreciated more”
Fields said the goal of her Facebook page is to shed light on what first responders across the state do, and to humanize them.
“The most important thing I have learned is that first responders are human beings, too. While their job is a huge part of who they are and a huge part of their life, they have spouses, families, hobbies, and feelings too,” Fields said.
She said another thing she learned since starting the page is the extensive training all first responders go through from the application process to getting hired.
“Training and continued education never ends for first responders and I think it is very important for civilians to know that,” she said. “These men and women face so much scrutiny for their jobs, but most people don’t even know what they do and are required to do.”
Since she features a variety of first responders, Fields has been able to participate in ride-alongs with police. On one occasion she was with an officer who was dispatched to a head-on collision.
“When arriving on scene I got to watch multiple different departments immediately start working together to treat passengers and determine the cause of the collision,” she said. “Turns out the driver who (allegedly) caused the accident fled the scene, a K-9 arrived to search for the driver, who quickly showed themselves before the dog even began the search.”
Fields said she wanted the community to know that this isn’t her job, but a hobby she is passionate about. Although she travels across the state, she has featured local departments.
“I would encourage you to do a ride-a-long, coordinate a time to go by their department to look at things and ask questions, ask a department if they can come to a school or event,” she said. “Give them an opportunity to interact with the community, and make an effort to learn what they see from their line of work.”
