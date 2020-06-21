A Stillwater woman was killed in a utility vehicle wreck Saturday night near Morrison.
Sarah Elizabeth Weides, 21, was a passenger in a 2019 Polaris Ranger driven by Veronika Perez, who was not injured.
According to a report from the Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred about 9:30 p.m. on 27201 Harvest Road, two miles south and a mile east of Morrison in Noble County.
The wreck is still under investigation with no cause of collision listed. According to the report, the driver was using a seatbelt, the passenger was not. The vehicle was traveling in a pasture under clear conditions.
Weides was pronounced dead at the scene by LifeNet Paramedics with head injuries.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Morrison Fire Department, LifeNet and Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.
