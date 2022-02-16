The holidays can be difficult for residents in nursing homes and assisted living. After being inspired by her dad, Brandy Browne coordinated a group of volunteers to make and deliver valentines to Stillwater’s local nursing homes.
Brown is the Executive Director of We Are The Village, a Facebook group created to enable community service projects.
“My father is facing end stages of kidney disease right now. We've spoken about how lonely it can be at times because, as his children, we are in the busiest time of our lives raising young families,” she said. “Additionally, I watched how the pandemic has really limited family being able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. It is so sad to see so many struggling with feelings of sadness and loneliness.”
Browne said 15 volunteers showed up to help stuff 300 Valentine’s Day bags divided between Renaissance, Brookdale, Golden Oaks and Stillwater Creek.
“Between all those hands, we were able to stuff 300 treat bags with candy, a lotion, and a chapstick, as well as write notes in 300 cards in around two hours,” she said.
Browne said it’s important to remember people living in nursing homes because they can’t get out and about like the rest of their families. This can cause them to feel isolated, and some have compromised health conditions as well, she said.
“For example, with my own father, if my children have been ill, I try to wait to visit until they are feeling better, and I think we are in the clear,” she said. “I don't want to be responsible for giving his body one more thing to fight through. However, if I cannot go visit, I maintain contact through video chat, texting, etc.”
Browne said science has proved humans need interaction to maintain optimal health, so getting creative in this area to make sure they feel loved is essential.
Since COVID restrictions are still in place, Browne wasn’t able to meet the residents she made goodies for.
“But my volunteer that dropped off packages at Renaissance has family there. She said the residents were so excited! That made my heart so happy to hear,” she said.
Browne said this event is special to her and is currently dealing with in her family since her dad is sick.
“This is a cause that is personal for me, but ultimately it boils down to the fact that I just want to live in a way that shows love to others and leaves the world better than I found it,” Browne said. “ That's literally our motto on our We Are the Village shirts...working to leave this world better than we found it.”
Browne said she wanted the community to know how easy this event was. Picking up blank cards isn’t difficult and doesn’t take a lot of time to make, and this isn’t exclusive to Valentine’s Day.
“I definitely want to put out there that if there are organizations out there that want to partner and do some good in our community, we are always open to ideas for service projects,” Browne said. “Since October, we have worked with our area homeless shelters, Animal Welfare for an adoption event, and now with nursing homes within the area.”
Browne said there isn’t an area she and her volunteers won’t dig into, and she hopes to make partnerships within the community.
“It's an area I'm passionate about ... making connections to do great things within our community,” she said.
