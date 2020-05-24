A Stillwater woman died Saturday evening in Southwest Oklahoma near Altus in a single vehicle collision.
Tammy Sebrant, 48, of Stillwater, was the passenger in a 2007 Ford Pickup driven by William Sebrant, 49, also of Stillwater, that was traveling on State Highway 6 about one mile south of State Highway 62.
According to a preliminary report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol Dispatch M, the circumstances of the collision, which occurred around 6:54 p.m., are still not certain.
Tammy Sebrant was pronounced dead at the scene by Jackson County EMS and transported to Lowell-Tims Funeral Home in Altus.
William Sebrant was transported by Air Evac to United Regional Healthcare in Wichita Falls, Texas where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.
The Greer County detachment of Troop M, the Olustee First Responders, the Altus Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Air Evac responded to the scene.
The wreck occurred on a two-lane asphalt highway. Both the vehicle's occupants were wearing seat belts and the air bags did not deploy, according to OHP. The agency is still investigating the cause of the collision and trying to determine what happened.
