A Stillwater woman was killed in a Wednesday morning wreck east of Stillwater.
Valerie Sue Crawford, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle collision just before 9 a.m. on Jardot Road half a mile south of Airport Road. She was passenger in a 2001 Chevy Silverado driven by Dustin Lee Stokes. Stokes was treated and released at the scene.
The Department of Public Safety report didn't release any information as to the possible cause of the wreck. It remains under investigation.
According the report, seat belts were equipped but not in use and the airbag was equipped but did not deploy.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Payne County Sheriff's Office, LifeNet and Stillwater Police Department responded to the wreck.
