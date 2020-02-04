A Stillwater woman and her son are special guests of President Donald Trump Tuesday during the president’s State of the Union address.
Kelli and Gage Hake are the widow and son of Christopher Hake, a Stillwater soldier killed in Iraq in 2008.
Kelli Hake appeared on CNN a few weeks back, to say that she found justice in the Jan. 3 killing of Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani.
According to the official the official White House release, “Kelli Hake was at home with her 1-year-old son, Gage, when she received the terrible news that her that her husband, Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Hake, had been killed serving on his second tour of duty in Iraq. While on patrol, Sgt. Hake’s Bradley fighting vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb supplied by the Iranian terrorist leader Qasem Soleimani. Kelli and Gage directly suffered from Soleimani’s campaign to kill and maim U.S. service members. Last month, President Donald J. Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani as he was once again trying to initiate attacks on American service members.”
The State of the Union speech will be 8 p.m. Central.
