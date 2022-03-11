Planning for area proms is underway and the Stillwater YMCA is here to help by bringing back its Prom It Forward dress event. Many families are finding their budgets stretched more and more, but the YMCA is hoping to take some pressure off young women getting ready for prom or other formal events by giving away gently-worn and new formal dresses, shoes and accessories.
The YMCA, 204 S. Duck St., will set up a boutique in the gym with all the finery on display and ready to try on March 20, 1:30 – 4 p.m.
Each young woman can leave with an outfit, completely free of charge, Program Director Claudia Dzordzormenyoh said. The YMCA is asking that everyone who takes a dress sign an agreement saying they will pay it forward by passing the dress on to someone else after they wear it, or by bringing it back to the YMCA for next year’s Prom It Forward.
According to a prom budgeting guide from formalwear designer Amarra, some girls spend up to $1,000 on prom. The dress is usually the most expensive part of prom preparation, the Amarra guide said.
But formal dresses are usually only worn once – for a few hours – and anyone with daughters knows how quickly they can accumulate, only to gather dust.
In recent years, Prom It Forward and other similar events have given people a chance to help local girls have the prom of their dreams while clearing out closet space. Stillwater’s event was inspired by one held at the Perry YMCA.
Local partners have joined in the effort, YMCA Site Coordinator Marlii Bruner said. She had just gone to pick up dresses, shoes and jewelry donated by the Karman Corner resale shop and was hoping to find people who do alterations to come to the event and advise the girls on fit issues.
Donations from individuals have also been rolling in over the past few weeks, Dzordzormenyoh said. One person brought in 12 dresses on Thursday. It’s been gratifying for staff to see the support and the YMCA already has at least 100 dresses to choose from, she said. More would be welcome.
“The dresses, the jewelry, the shoes, even the racks that we put the dresses on, that was also donated,” Dzordzormenyoh said.
Bruner and Dzordzormenyoh both said they they were glad to see a variety of colors, styles and sizes coming in, with something to suit almost anyone.
Any girl in Stillwater or the surrounding area is invited to come pick out a dress. There is no income requirement to participate in Prom It Forward.
For more information, follow Stillwater YMCA – YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City on Facebook or call 405-372-5833.
