Stillwater High School’s Rusty Atkins has been selected as the 2020 Oklahoma Council for Indian Education’s (OCIE) Teacher of the Year for his “years of advocacy and dedication within the state of Oklahoma for Native American students.”
“I am humbled and honored to have been nominated as the OCIE Native Teacher of the Year,” Atkins said. “It is my pleasure to represent all native educators, and my hope and prayer is for continued growth and prosperity for all native people.”
Atkins will formally receive the award during the 41st Annual OCIE Conference which will be held virtually in December.
“Mr. Atkins is an exceptional teacher and coach,” said Stillwater High School Principal Uwe Gordon. “I've only ever seen great respect from his students and athletes. He also takes great pride in his ancestry and heritage. It is an honor to work with him.”
About OCIE: "The mission of the OCIE is to advocate within the state of Oklahoma for Native American students. OCIE will share effective educational strategies that will address the unique cultural and academic needs of our Native American students. Our guiding principles are to promote Indian education at all levels of learning, expand cultural awareness, and collaborate with other organizations to the benefit of Oklahoma Indian students. OCIE’s vision is to be the catalyst for the highest quality of education to inspire outstanding success of Native American students and to respect Native tribal diversity."
