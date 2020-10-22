Richmond Elementary School first-grade teacher Ginger Billman has been named one of 12 finalists for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.
Billman was named Stillwater Public Schools Teacher of the Year in May, qualifying her to be considered for the state level honor.
All finalists were named teachers of the year for their districts and selected by a panel of educators, legislators, and community members after review of their application packets.
Billman has been an educator for 27 years. She has taught kindergarten, first and second grades and special education K-5 in Oklahoma City, Cushing and Stillwater. Billman is in her 17th year of educating Richmond students. She is also a Great Expectations Instructor and teaches professional development to educators across Oklahoma and other states during the summer.
“This is an amazing honor,” said Billman. “I want to praise God for the strength He gives me to keep going each day. I love working with children every day and creating a love of learning during their early years. I would not be receiving this honor without the many colleagues, mentors and principals I have worked with during my career. I have learned something from all of them. Each one has helped mold me into the teacher and person I am today.”
Richmond Principal Kendra Rider said, “There's no one more deserving of this honor than Mrs. Billman. She exemplifies an outstanding teacher. The level of excellence in everything she does is amazing. She makes every student feel acknowledged and special, and develops strong relationships with them and their families.”
“Ginger is an outstanding example of the quality teaching that occurs across this district every day,” Stillwater Superintendent Marc Moore said. “But as wonderful as all the dedicated educators of Stillwater are, it’s obvious there’s something extra special about our Teacher of the Year Ginger Billman.”
The 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year will be named in February. Beginning July 1, the honoree will begin Teacher of the Year duties, including public speaking engagements and serving as an ambassador for Oklahoma’s teachers and an advocate for the profession.
“These tremendous 12 finalists reflect the best of Oklahoma’s classroom teachers,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. “Not only do these teachers use innovative instructional strategies, but they also place great emphasis on creating meaningful relationships with students and families. All have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the success of each of their students and are highly deserving of this honor.”
