Stillwater resident Kent Boggs and Oklahoma State icon Nancy Randolf Davis were among six people inducted April 15 into the Oklahoma CareerTech Hall of Fame.
Davis was inducted posthumously. Boggs was joined in his induction by Carolyn Cotton, Bob Funk, Phil Waul, Greg Winters and Nancy L. Davis, daughter of Nancy Randolph Davis. There are now 86 members of the CareerTech Hall of Fame.
Boggs taught agriculture education in Elgin and Marlow before joining the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education. He retired as the FFA secretary in 2018.
“This prestigious honor is the highest award given by the CareerTech System. These individuals are true heroes. Their contributions to career and technology education in Oklahoma are extraordinary,” Oklahoma CareerTech Foundation president Dwight Hughes said.
Davis is the first Black student to enroll at Oklahoma A&M, now Oklahoma State University. After graduating from Langston University, Davis pursued her master’s at OSU. According to OSU lore, because classes were not integrated, she would take lessons from the hallway. After scoring among the highest in the classes on exams, other students demanded she be let into the classroom. Davis taught family and consumer science for more than four decades.
“Throughout her career, Ms. Davis was an advocate for home economics. She inspired thousands of students to set goals for themselves and to work toward them, despite any challenges or barriers they faced,” Margi Stone Cooper wrote in her nomination letter. “She was a beloved teacher, who recruited one of the highest home economics classroom enrollments, and she sponsored one of the largest student organizations in Oklahoma. She encouraged students to attend college and she worked to help students secure scholarships. She was also active in several teachers’ associations and professional organizations.”
According to a CareerTech press release, Cotton retired from ODCTE as a family and consumer sciences education program specialist after more than 30 years teaching. Funk is the co-founder of Express Employment Professionals. Waul worked at Central Technology Center for 42 years, retiring as superintendent in 2015. Winters worked 44 years in the CareerTech system, retiring as the Canadian Valley Technology Center superintendent.
“Oklahoma is well known for having the best CareerTech System in the nation, and the six people we are honoring tonight played starring roles in the state’s journey to becoming the best in career and technical education,” said Lee Denney, Oklahoma CareerTech interim state director.
