Stillwater’s Calvin Anthony has been selected for induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame. He joins a list of notable Oklahomans who have brought honor or distinction to the state and performed outstanding service to humanity, the State of Oklahoma and the United States in fields like agriculture, the arts, business, athletics and public service, to name a few.
Anthony, an Oklahoma State University alumnus and Oklahoma State University A&M regent, is a longtime member of the Stillwater business community, as well as being a former mayor of Stillwater and former member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Anthony was appointed regent by Gov. Brady Henry in 2006 and reappointed by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2013. He attended OSU from 1963-65.
Anthony earned a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from the University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy in 1968. He then purchased Tiger Drug in Stillwater.
He has been CEO of the National Community of Pharmacists Association, which named an award in his honor, and in that role, was called several times to provide expert testimony before Congress.
A former Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Anthony is on the BancFirst Stillwater Advisory Board and is chair of the Stillwater Medical Center Board of Trustees.
He and his wife Linda have three children and seven grandchildren.
Anthony joins a 93rd class of inductees that includes Gary Batton, Martha Burger, Charles Dennis Cresap, Terry Stewart-Forst, Stephen Prescott, Francis Rooney and Oklahoma State University wrestling coach John Smith.
Anthony told the News Press he is honored to be selected and being named along with Smith, who he calls “a great athlete and a good friend,” makes it even more special.
“I’m a big wrestling fan,” he said. “We have watched his success over the years … We’ve been to 25 or more national wrestling tournaments. In that world, he is, as far as I’m concerned, ‘The Man.’ He’s at the pinnacle.”
Being named to the Hall of Fame is humbling, Anthony said. As a former Oklahoma Hall of Fame Board chairman, he is familiar with the selection process and the previous recipients.
In spite of his years of professional, public and community service, it was not an honor he expected to receive.
“You don’t serve on boards and committees for the glory,” he said. “It’s a fairly select group of individuals.”
Anthony said growing up in Carney and graduating with a class of 12 people, he never dreamed of this or many of the other things he’s accomplished.
“I just wanted to get a good job,” he said. “My parents ran a little country store in Carney. My brother and I were the first in our family to attend college.”
Anthony’s parents were not formally educated but they insisted that their sons get an education, and he feels blessed that they did.
His brother would go on to become a doctor while he became a pharmacist.
“It lifted us up and made us believe we could do anything,” Anthony said.
That’s one of the main reasons he agreed to serve on the Board of Regents. Like the other offices he has held over the years, he says it wasn’t something he sought but he’s glad he did it.
“I guess it’s something that happens to you because you’re doing the right things,” he said. “ … It really is rewarding to know that in some small way you’re helping these young people improve their lives in ways they not not realize.”
Anthony said he considers being inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame to be a compliment not just to him but to his family and community.
The OSU Regents celebrated both Anthony and Smith’s accomplishments in a statement.
“The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is reserved for Oklahomans who have distinguished themselves in their service to our state. Our fellow OSU/A&M Regent Calvin Anthony is most worthy of induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame this fall. His life is one of service as a businessman, public servant, and community volunteer. What stands out about Calvin beyond his notable achievements is his unwavering character. He does what is right, no matter what. We congratulate Calvin as well as Olympian and OSU graduate John Smith who has steered our wrestling program for almost 20 years, winning several national championships and producing over 130 All-American student-athletes. Calvin and John represent the very best of our state and OSU.”
OSU President Burns Hargis also congratulated OSU’s nominated alumni.
“The 2020 Oklahoma Hall of Fame class has a bright orange glow with the induction of Oklahoma State University alumni Calvin Anthony, Martha Burger, Terri Stewart-Forst and John Smith. OSU congratulates these Cowboy family members and the entire 2020 class on their outstanding careers and contributions to our state."
The inductees were announced via social media and the Oklahoma Hall of Fame website.
There will be an unveiling of portraits in November at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum.
