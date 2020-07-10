Ken Chance lived to serve.
He passed away earlier this week from complications of COVID-19, spending his final moments with family by his side at Stillwater Medical Center. Had it not been for the virus, Chance would have had his family with him to celebrate his 80th birthday in a few weeks. Had it not been for the virus, Chance would have still been making daily trips to nursing homes and adult care facilities with his therapy dog. He was quick with a smile and it was quickly returned by most who met him, right up to the end.
“We’re heartbroken, he was an amazing man,” said Shyla Eggers, SMC Communications Director. “He touched our staff’s hearts. He wasn’t ready to go. COVID took him way too soon.”
While service was a theme throughout Chance’s life, another was making sure people would not be denied entry to places or
institutions because of their various affiliations.
In the US Air Force, Chance worked as a Chaplain’s Assistant and worked with people from multiple faiths. After a 20-year career, he went to Oklahoma State University on the GI Bill. He graduated and went to work for OSU, working in the Affirmative Action office. Later he worked in ADA compliance, even working on a Gallagher-Iba Arena renovation in that regard.
“As a Chaplain’s Assistant, he helped with all different faiths, all those different denominations, he assisted every one of them. That was how he grew in his faith, and he learned that it was his role as God’s servant to help other people, and he was always very generous in how he helped others,” daughter Kim Barwick said, adding that in the Affirmative Action office he would, “Make sure there was fair treatment for all people, making sure that no matter what their race, color, religion was everybody had an opportunity there. From that role, to the Americans with Disabilities Act, he made sure those who had challenges in their physical bodies, would be able to get access to things that they need.
“He was pretty passionate. He would go anywhere and the first thing he would do is make sure people could get into buildings. He would go find the manager if he found a problem, even after he retired, because he wanted everybody to have access.”
In retirement, Chance adopted Rowdy, a jack Russell-Chihuahua mix that he took everywhere.
“He saw how people responded to Rowdy and how it helped them emotionally, and that’s how he got involved in St. Andrew’s therapy dog program,” Barwick said.
Part of what makes things a bit tougher for Chance’s family, is that everyone saw a man who devoted himself to making people happier toward the end of their lives, but they were robbed of the opportunity to do the same for him.
“Just three weeks ago he was perfectly healthy, especially for a man who was turning 80 in a month,” daughter Katina Smith said. “He never smoked or drank or suffered any type of underlying health issues, and literally climbed on his roof trying to he help his grandson clean out the gutters. We have no clue where he contracted the virus.”
Eggers at SMC also told the News Press that Chance had no underlying health issues.
Smith said Chance got his test results the Friday before Father’s Day and was admitted later that day for low oxygen levels. Smith went to his house to disinfect it and had herself tested, results she would need before she could visit her father.
“On (July 8) the nurses knew he wouldn’t last long, so taking extra precautions, wearing protective clothing I got to tell my dad good-bye and spend just 10 minutes with him. I then went home with my son because I still didn’t have my test results back and I didn’t want to be around anyone until I had confirmation,” Smith said. “My son and his wife came home, too. It was too hard on them. My daughter sends my daughter-in-law a text that grandpa is gone and I knew I would have one, too. So literally, as I am reaching for my phone, it starts ringing and incredibly it was the health department with my test results and, yes, they were negative. I truly believe that getting my results after my dad passes away was him wanting to make sure that everyone knew that his Tina Booper (His nickname for Smith) was OK. He may have been sedated, but he knew how upset I was the entire week being kept from him.”
Barwick also says she is now much more passionate about the need for face coverings in public.
“If it weren’t for this virus, I think we would have got him into his 90s,” she said. “I want people to be aware that it’s really a bad thing. We were supposed to be planning his 80th birthday party instead of his funeral, so it’s really sad that we’re in this situation.”
Chance was preceded in death by his wife Jean and is survived by his two daughters and son Jimmie Chance. His grandchildren are Kelsi (Kade) Speir of Denton, Texas; Brandi (Taylor) Spunaugle of Sand Springs; Brandonlee (TaNeal) Bollinger – who are the parents of his great granddaughter Addarah – and Micheal (Katie) Bollinger of Bakersfield, California.
