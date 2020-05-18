The Oklahoma State Health Department on Monday reported another COVID-19 recovery for Stillwater, meaning for its 22 total confirmed positive cases, 22 have now recovered.
While Stillwater did not have a confirmed active case, according to Monday’s report, there was one additional positive case listed for Payne County. Cushing is now reporting 20 total cases, with 18 recoveries and one death.
Among confirmed cases, Payne County has had 45 total with 43 recoveries and one death, according to the OSDH.
In the state, there were no new deaths reported Monday, but there has been a surge in confirmed positive cases, with 166 over the last two days. The OSDH reported that 64 percent of Monday’s positive cases came from Texas County, which had experienced an outbreak at Seaboard Foods.
