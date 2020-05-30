Stillwater's Tom Dugger seeks re-election to State Senate

As he wraps up his first term in the Oklahoma Senate, Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, is asking for the chance to continue serving the residents of Payne County.
He says serving as an elected official is how he gives back to the community that has been his home since he moved to Stillwater to attend Oklahoma State University and where he operated a certified public accounting firm for 32 years.
“Payne County is my home, and has been very good to me and my family,” Dugger wrote in a release announcing his plan to seek reelection. “My wife Ann and I consider it one of the greatest honors of our lives to serve as your state senator. I’m hopeful the people of Payne County will allow me to continue the work I started four years ago.”
He points to his service on different Senate committees as one of the ways he serves his constituents. He serves on Agriculture and Wildlife; Education, which was a special request of his; and Appropriations, which deals with budget.
Dugger serves as Vice-chair of the General Government committee and Chair of the Select Agencies Committee, which deals with funding for 57 agencies whose budgets are not appropriated from the state general fund.
The agencies governed by that committee range from lesser known organizations like the Boll Weevil Commission and the Peanut Commission to licensure and examination boards for various professions and large agencies like the Grand River Dam Authority. It also oversees the retirement systems for police, firefighters and public employees.
Dugger says he is proud of the work he’s done to work with the House of Representatives Select Agencies committee and the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency to make the process of budgeting for those agencies more efficient. Their budgets total $1.4 billion, he said.
He believes experience counts and he points to the past few years at the state capitol, his years of experience as a CPA and small business owner and his service on the Stillwater City Council, as things that give him the insight he needs to help cities, counties and the state as a whole.
They also inform the Senate Pro Tem’s decisions about which committee assignments he should have.
“You get there because of experience,” Dugger said.
He says good relationships makes a difference at the state capitol and that’s something he works to establish.
“You don’t just pick up the phone,” he said. “I don’t ever try to run a bill that I don’t talk to the members.”
He also has a small group of senators he gathers with before the session begins to plan, share information on bills and determine if more information is needed on any of them.
Dugger says he prefers to work with like-minded indivuals if he has to go against leadership, to avoid big battles. He doesn’t like to be in front of the cameras and generally prefers to work behind the scenes.
“If you’re down there to benefit yourself, you shouldn’t be there,” he said.
Dugger counts legislature’s decision to put money in the state’s Rainy Day Fund last year when things were looking up, as a move he’s proud to have been a part of.
It’s paying off now, Dugger said.
He says he’s proud of being able to pass the largest teacher pay raise in state history in 2018, which included collecting an additional $190 million from the oil and gas industry.
Dugger says he sees himself as someone who is in the middle on most issues and focuses on watching the budget and ensuring that the taxes collected are spent well.
When asked about the personal accomplishments that make him proud, Dugger points to things that happened at key times in his life and recognize hard work and dedication.
Earning the rank of Eagle Scout as a young man is something he calls “foundational.”
He’s also proud of being inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi scholastic fraternity as an OSU student and his selection as a Small Business Administration Advocate of the Year in 1995.
In addition to working as a CPA with experience in audit, tax and corporate accounting and serving on the Stillwater City Council, Dugger has been active in the community, serving on the boards of the American Red Cross, Matthew 25:40 Mission, Inc. and Turning Point Ranch therapeutic riding center.
Dugger, who served in the Oklahoma National Guard, is a member of the American Legion and Frontier Rotary Club.
He has been married to Ann Dugger, a retired reading specialist with Stillwater Public Schools and Adjunct Professor in Oklahoma State University’s College of Education and Human Services, for 50 years. They have one son, Jim, who lives in Dallas with his wife Emily.
The Duggers are members of First Christian Church.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
