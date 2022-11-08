Incumbent Rep. Trish Ranson (D-Stillwater) has won re-election to District 34 of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Ranson fended off challenger Michael Baughman, a newcomer who won his Republican primary in an August runoff.
Unofficial results have 5,032 votes for Ranson to 3,135 for Buaghman. That 62 percent is the largest margin of victory Ranson has ever received.
Results are not official until certified by the Payne County Election Board.
