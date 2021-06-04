A Stillwater resident worked his way up from training in a local gym to competing in a nationally televised entertainment show.
Wade Lopp recently competed on the latest season of “American Ninja Warrior,” qualifying for the semi-finals during his run for the show.
Lopp spent the past several years training for ninja competitions. Coming from a gymnastics background, Lopp said his interest in participating on “American Ninja Warrior” started after he and his trainer Lauren Lewis watched the show.
“We would watch it every time it came on and talk about it the whole time we were working out,” Lopp said. “We started making Ninja Warrior the center of my exercise.”
“American Ninja Warrior” first aired in 2009 and has been a sensation in the obstacle course genre.
The show has inspired nationwide competitions, which allows for younger people to compete in obstacle courses just as strenuous. The Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association, which Lopp regularly competes in, is one of the leagues.
Originally the show’s age limit for competitors was 21 years or older, but the age limit was lowered to 19, allowing Lopp to start auditioning.
He auditioned for the show for the first time in December 2019. He didn’t make the competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he submitted his audition again in December 2020 and was accepted in March. Lopp said the experience was a memorable experience.
“They paid for our flights, they paid for our hotel, they flew us to Tacoma, Washington,” Lopp said. “They interviewed us and took pictures of us, and then took us to the site and had us run the course.”
Despite landing a spot on the hit TV show, Lopp appears like most other young people his age. He currently studies mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University.
Training for a competition as strenuous as “American Ninja Warrior” or UNAA is not an easy task. Each morning, he wakes up at 5 a.m., eats a small breakfast, heads to Next Level Gym between 6 and 6:30 and works out for two hours.
Lopp said while many people around him have inspired him on his journey, Lewis and his mother, Arista Lopp, inspired him to keep persevering. From a young age, his mother always encouraged Lopp to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
However, Lopp’s journey hasn’t always been smooth. Several years ago, Lopp suffered from an anaphylaxis reaction from an antibiotic that led to another serious illness and was hospitalized for about a week.
From his hospitalization, Lopp’s weight quickly dropped. Arista said her son lost 15 pounds during that time. Arista said she hired Lopp’s current trainer to help rehabilitate her son back to his normal self.
“He went from working out for four hours a day as a gymnast to not even working out for 30 minutes,” Arista said. “Lauren progressed him back to working out solidly.”
After his recovery, Lopp shifted his focus from training as a gymnast to training for ultimate ninja competitions.
Arista, who also worked out as a gymnast, said she’s proud of the values she’s instilled in her son.
“My favorite word is being intentional. Being intentional with your time, being intentional with your character, being intentional with your relationships, being intentional with your faith,” Arista said. “I think I’ve always pressed that well with my children.”
Aside from competing in “American Ninja Warrior,” Lopp has several competitions with UNAA lined up. He recently competed in Ardmore on Friday and is set to compete in the UNAA World Finals in July.
