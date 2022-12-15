Community volunteers will honor veterans Saturday during the Wreaths Across America service, 11 a.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery in Stillwater.
Wreaths Across America is a national day of remembrance. Local volunteers will place wreaths across the graves of veterans at Fairlawn. Organizers have now identified nearly 1,500 veterans buried at Fairlawn.
Suggested arrival is 10:30 a.m. at 1123 E. Sixth Ave. The service opens just before 11 a.m. with bagpipes, followed by a 3-volley salute from Cushing American Legion Post 108. Speakers include American Legion Post 129 Commander Jim Rutledge and retired Major Gen. Doug Dollar. Remembrance wreaths will be placed before wreaths are given to volunteers to place, which should be around noon.
There are specific instructions for those who lay the wreaths:
• Approach the grave slowly in quietness and dignity.
• Place the wreath on the grave, stand in a moment of silence, then speak aloud the person’s name and audibly thank them for their service.
The service is open to the public. Active and retired service members may wear uniforms or other insignia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.