As we continue to navigate this pandemic, blood donations remain essential to the health of our communities. The American Red Cross, Payne County United Way, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma State University College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology announce a blood drive honoring the #StillwaterStrong community spirit Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, 405 W Hall of Fame Ave.
"The Stillwater community has a proud history of coming together in times of great need,” said Burns Hargis, Oklahoma State University President. “We have frequently shown we are Stillwater Strong. Now we have the opportunity to meet another need in our community. I encourage everyone to consider giving blood during the Red Cross #StillwaterStrong Blood Drive. Your gift will make a difference, and just might save a life.”
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. In thanks for banding together to meet patient needs, all those who come to give at the #StillwaterStrong Blood Drive will be automatically entered to win one of 10 #StillwaterStrong commemorative books donated by author Scott Petty.
The Red Cross will also send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to donate in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)
To make an appointment for the #StillwaterStrong blood drive, simply download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code Stillwaterstrong.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
