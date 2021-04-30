Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed two new members to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical Colleges.
Also known as OSU/A&M Board of Regents, the members oversee Oklahoma State University institutions, Connors State College, Langston University, Oklahoma Panhandle State University and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
Stitt’s new appointees, Billy Taylor and Rick Walker, are both OSU graduates. Taylor graduated with a Science in Agriculture degree. Walker graduated with a finance degree.
“I am thrilled to have both Billy Taylor and Rick Walker serving on the Oklahoma State Regents,” Stitt said. “Billy’s leadership experience will be an asset in this position and his passion for agriculture as an Oklahoman will be invaluable. Likewise, I am confident Rick’s strong background in farming and ranching and his drive to succeed will serve him well. I look forward to Billy and Rick’s success in their new roles.”
Taylor went to high school in Oktaha. He began a career in finance in 1981, and is currently CEO of Armstrong Bank.
“It is a sincere privilege to have the opportunity to serve the OSU/A&M Board of Regents, its faculty and students. I am thankful to Gov. Kevin Stitt for the appointment and will work hard to be a valuable asset to the Board of Regents and its constituents,” Taylor said. “As a product of the OSU system myself, it is an honor to be able to give back to an institution that has meant so much in my life.”
Walker grew up in Empire. He is the CEO of Liberty National Bank.
“When I was a student at Oklahoma State, the instruction and experience I received, combined with the relationships developed while seeking higher education, were crucial in opening doors for opportunities,” Walker said. “I am excited to give back and serve at such a critical time where we need well-founded, job-ready graduates to meet the demands of business and propel innovation and technology. I thank Gov. Stitt for this opportunity to serve.”
What they’re saying:
“Billy Taylor is an excellent choice to represent the Second Congressional District on the OSU Board of Regents. He cares deeply about his community and I know he will bring the same enthusiasm to this new role. I applaud Governor Stitt for putting people who are invested in bettering our education system on the board and I look forward to seeing the good things they accomplish in the years to come.” – Rep. Markwayne Mullin (OK-02)
“Rick Walker is a man of irrefutable character, with a devotion to his family and community. He exemplifies an Oklahoman with a servant’s heart. I am honored to carry the nomination for the appointment of this respected statesmen as a member to the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges.” – Sen Chris Kidd, District 31
