Gov. Kevin Stitt often talks about making Oklahoma a “Top Ten state,” yet it has persistently ranked among states with the worst rates of maternal deaths, according to the CDC.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health views this as an indicator of the overall effectiveness of the obstetrical and the general health care systems. To boost these systems, Stitt and the OSDH launched the state’s new pregnancy resources website, oklahoma.gov/life, designed to provide essential support and information to expecting mothers and their families.
"A child is a gift from God, but a pregnancy can be a confusing and trying time without support. The launch of this incredible resource is a reflection of our commitment to uplift and empower expectant mothers across Oklahoma," Stitt said. "By consolidating all of this essential information and assistance into one convenient platform, we're hoping to strengthen the support system that every mom and family deserves."
The site’s homepage has four resource tabs; pregnancy, parenting, adoption and financial assistance. The first is the most extensive and provides information on two main initiatives.
The Maternity Program offers prenatal to postpartum care for women who are underinsured or uninsured.
The Oklahoma Family Planning Program offers services such as pap smears and breast exams, screenings for sexually transmitted diseases and birth control for women. Services for men include instructions in testicular self-exams, prostate exams and education on methods to prevent pregnancy.
Birth control access and education to prevent pregnancy are vital in a state where abortion is illegal in nearly all cases except life-threatening situations. First Lady Sarah Stitt said she is “proud to live in the most pro-life state in the country” in a video message published alongside the website’s launch.
“We also want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state, and that means supporting and protecting the mother and child, as well as the fathers and grandparents” she said.
The parenting tab sends visitors to NorthCare’s website, which says it provides services designed to overcome a wide range of emotional, behavioral or relationship problems such as anger management or substance use.
Stitt created the HELP Task Force in 2022 to explore how Oklahoma could better support pregnancy centers. Its chair, Julie Merciez, said it recommended making the parenting resources easily accessible on the new website.
"Providing a central access point to crucial resources upholds the commitment made to Oklahoma mothers,” Merciez said. "Our recommendation and expectation from the HELP Task Force is to get these resources to those who need it from one platform … begins here."
The adoption tab shows that foster care adoptions in Oklahoma can be completed through the Department of Human Services, and it has links to books about adoption.
In the video message with his wife, Gov. Stitt said he wants Oklahoma to become “the most adoption-friendly state in the nation.”
Finally, the website helps families see if they qualify for financial assistance such as Medicaid and various nutrition programs.
