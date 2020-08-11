On Tuesday morning, first responders uncovered a stolen vehicle in the Cimarron River.
According to Payne County Sheriff Investigator Brandon Myers, a passerby called around 7:09 a.m. to report seeing the vehicle in the river.
Myers said the vehicle was stolen from the 7000 block of S. Ripley Road.
LifeNet, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and one PCSO deputy responded to the scene first.
Deputies arrived on scene at 7:22 a.m. to investigate the incident.
While on scene a truck could be seen partially submerged in the water. As the investigation continued it was determined no one was in the vehicle, and footprints were seen on the banks.
The airbags were deployed in the vehicle and the driver window was broken from within.
The vehicle had to be pulled out by two wreckers. The recovery process took over an hour.
Myers said the vehicle was transported to the wrecker yard after it was recovered.
Deputies photographed the scene and inside the stolen truck. The suspect didn’t leave behind any items.
Myers said the cause of the collision was “not knowing the area and speeding.”
PCSO was assisted by OHP, Stillwater Fire Department and Cushing Fire Department.
This is still actively being investigated at this time.
