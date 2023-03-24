Stonecloud Taproom, one of Stillwater’s blossoming hotspots, recently livened its atmosphere with the addition of a wall mural.
Oklahoma City-based artist Carlos Barboza partnered with Stonecloud for the first time in 2020 with a mural at its OKC location; last month, he brought his talents to Stillwater and crafted a mural that spans the length of a wall in Stonecloud’s outdoor seating area.
For Barboza, returning to Stonecloud was more than just an ordinary job.
“It was even better the second time around,” he said. “The first time was also the best working experience I’d had at the time…the second time around we’d already had a little more of a friendship. It just felt like a weeklong hangout.”
Barboza brought this same sense of playfulness into the mural’s design, which draws inspiration from pulp novels and science fiction in the mid 20th century. It features multiple quirky figures, including his personal favorite, a cyclops octopus chasing a dog in a space suit, or “Astrodog” – who shares a name with one of the company’s popular drinks.
“They seem to have a lot of fun with their branding,” Barboza said. “I wanted to do something that was a little bit of a nod to them so I liked the idea of the astrodog.”
The vibrant Stillwater design is a change of pace from its counterpart at the OKC location, which highlights historical and pop culture icons.
After a collaborative design process, Barboza’s concept sketches were brought to life on a larger canvas. The spray painted mural took him only a week to complete, a process which Taproom Manager Matt Sullins described as “magical” to witness.
"It's pretty awesome," Sullins said. "He just does really good work.”
Stonecloud customers can expect to see more art from Barboza in the future, as the taproom is planning to eventually expand the mural to cover remaining outdoor wall space.
Sullins, who has worked in the craft beer industry for almost 20 years, said he is especially excited about Stonecloud’s ability to foster a sense of community in Stillwater – and its ongoing mission to enhance what Stillwater has to offer.
“Our main goal here at Stonecloud Stillwater is just to bring something to the community that didn’t exist before and raise the level of expectations for what can be accomplished in this town,” he said. “I think we’re capable and I think we’re deserving of more than what we have done.”
The taproom officially opened its doors less than a year ago, in June of 2022, and quickly garnered popularity. Sullins expressed gratitude for the support that it has received from the Stillwater community thus far.
“Ever since opening, it's been really good,” he said. “We expected it to be popular and busy but I don’t know if we quite expected the sincerity and the overflowing of warmth that we felt from our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.