Strong winds expected to blow in Tuesday

Stillwater’s Emergency Management is warning residents about the possibility of strong winds Tuesday, which could increase the likelihood of grass fire. According to the National Weather Service in Norman, hazards also include travel concerns for taller vehicles and chances for power outages.
Payne County is on the eastern edge of the warning, with wind gusts higher in western Oklahoma. Areas like Woodward might expect 55-to-60 mph gusts, while Stillwater could expect 45-50 mph gusts mid to late afternoon Tuesday.
“If you have anything loose outside, be sure to secure it or bring inside before Tuesday. Very windy conditions are expected, especially during the afternoon,” NWS Norman warned on social media.
The weather is expected to get wetter as the week moves along, and much of central Oklahoma is at a risk of sever storms Friday afternoon and early evening.
“On Tuesday, very strong winds are expected across western Oklahoma. The strong winds will combine with very dry air to increase the risk of wildfires. Rain is expected to overspread the area late Wednesday into Thursday,” according to NWS Norman. “Some wintry precipitation appears possible across parts of western and northern Oklahoma, especially overnight Wednesday. Warmer and more humid air will try and move into the area by Friday. This may result in strong to severe storms by Friday afternoon. Mainly dry weather is expected this weekend.”
One possible impact might be the delay of Friday football games. While the Pioneers have an idle week before their state championship game against Bixby in Edmond, it could cause problems as Pawnee hosts Mangum on Friday.
The plan for team’s experiencing inclement weather might just be to wait it out. OSSAA associate Director Mike Whaley told The Oklahoman’s Cameron Jourdan there was more of a chance that games would be delayed rather than postponed to another day.
