Sunday was a high-fire day for Payne County first responders.
While Stillwater firefighters were battling a large grass fire that destroyed one structure near Cushing, another report came of a structure fire in the 3500 block of E. Lakeview Road.
Scanner traffic indicated firefighters needed to quickly get to Lakeview Road’s fire because one structure was already engulfed with the fire approaching another.
Six fire departments, Payne County Emergency Management, and the Payne County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m.
Chief Public Information Officer Dawn Jones said three structures in total were damaged, and another had exterior damage.
At least one family lost everything in one of the fires, but Jones said the number of affected families hadn’t been determined yet.
Alexis Cook, the organizer of a GoFundMe, said her family is in shock, but they are persevering.
“They are doing as good as they can now,” she said. “Trying to figure out where to start and what they need first.”
She said several people have already reached out about donations.
Cook said her family didn’t own the double-wide trailer on the west side of the property, but they lost two houses in the fire. Everyone was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
Jones said having an evacuation plan and a go-bag “that includes important documents and medications” is critical if an emergency happens and someone needs to leave in a hurry.
Cook said the family would like to thank all the firefighters who responded to the emergency.
