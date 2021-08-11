The first full week of school in Stillwater, Aug. 8-16 to 8-20 is known as Howdy Week. Vana Phibbs, who teaches Leadership and Internship is the sponsor of the Student Council at Stillwater High School (along with Dustin Bunch who is the assistant StuCo advisor). She has been working at SHS since 2012. She answers our questions about Howdy Week.
1 How does the student council work at SHS?
SHS Student Council’s purpose is two parts. One is to create events and opportunities for students which enhance their high school experience. We are responsible for planning and executing a variety of events throughout the year. StuCo oversees Howdy Week, all Homecoming related activities and the Fall Semi-Formal. We work to support an atmosphere of general happiness, kindness and fun at school. For those who are members of Student Council the additional purpose is to build and train personal leadership skills through workshops, conferences and conventions with the Oklahoma Association of Student Councils. Student Council is open to any student at SHS who is excited about our mission.
2 What exactly is Howdy Week?
Howdy Week is a week of activities designed to create a welcoming and enthusiastic return to SHS for all our students. Each night of the week is designed to provide camaraderie, laughter and friendship. Student Council selects a theme for the week, decorates the school to create a feeling of celebration and then oversees nightly events such as the Ice Cream Bash and Water Balloon Fight, Costume Bowling Nights and movie night. The week culminates in a Spirit Night supporting the football team.
3 What is your favorite part of Howdy Week?
Everything about Howdy Week makes my heart happy because it brings so much joy and enthusiasm to our students. It really is the very best way to launch the school year off in a positive way. Whether it’s decorating the school on Sunday, greeting students at the doors on Monday morning with music and cheers, getting slammed by a water balloon at the Ice Cream Bash or watching students participate in costume bowling, I just love it all. It is tradition and they thrive on knowing each year will build on the one before.
4 How has the pandemic changed things for the opening festivities?
In 2020, the pandemic shut down school so it shut down the majority of school activities including Howdy Week. This year we are back full strength while still providing students and faculty with opportunities to observe CDC protocols related to COVID-19 which meet their needs. This year’s SHS students are excited to experience a ‘normal’ high school experience and make memories to last a lifetime. Student Council members are thrilled to facilitate that goal.
5 Is there anything else you would like people to know?
The faculty and staff at the high school are committed to making this year great for our students. We understand what they have experienced over the past year because we have gone through it with them. Activities such as Howdy Week, Pink Out Week and SMAC are a core piece of providing all our students the opportunities to be involved with their friends and our community. We are excited for what the future holds.
– Beau Simmons
