One student was hospitalized after a Cushing school bus traveling home from a football game wrecked late Thursday.
According to a press release from Cushing Superintendent Mellisa Amon, there were 22 students on the bus. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the bus was near State Highway 18 and County Road 850 near Chandler when the bus went off the road and rolled.
Parents described the group as riders of the freshman bus.
"One student was taken to the hospital and several others have minor injuries," Amon wrote. "We are so thankful everyone is expected to be OK.
"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident and we will continue to fully cooperate with them. The safety of our students and staff continues to be our top priority."
