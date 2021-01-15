Student organizer sees current events as a reckoning for racial injustice

Some elected officials may now find themselves at a crossroads of how best to navigating distancing themselves from a reckoning about allegations of election fraud that essentially led to the Capitol riots.
Sen. James Lankford (R-OK), chose to offer an apology to Black Tulsans at a time not only fraught with the tension of the threat of more violence, but also following months of protesting police brutality and leading into Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the next presidential election.
Oklahoma State senior Payton Dougherty, who studies political science and has a leadership role with the university’s racial justice group, Okstate Stand United, believes the history of white supremacy’s role in voter suppression should have left no one surprised by what they witnessed Jan. 6.
“Like everyone, on one level I was shocked that it was actually happening, but also to a certain degree you can’t really be surprised when something is just continuously building up like that,” she said. “When you have just regular, old, Congress people, like almost I think everyone from elected from Oklahoma engaging in the conspiracy theories that led to that event, it’s not all that surprising once it finally boils over into something like that.
“Sen. Lankford made the choice to entertain those baseless conspiracy theories, promulgated by people who want to disenfranchise Black voters – mostly white supremacists – and unfortunately it took these white supremacist rioters storming the Capitol while he was giving a floor speech to change his mind, when all he really had to do was listen to the courts and election officials and the Black people who have been very vocal about this all along. Black people’s voting rights are a major part of MLK’s legacy that we’re about to be celebrating and it’s very much surpassed by antics like that.”
Now, Dougherty warns of what she calls performative activism, or making a show of support after the damage has been done. She wasn’t impressed with Lankford’s apology.
“I mean. We’re at a time when Black people, especially, are used to seeing statements from pretty much everyone in public life – elected officials, corporations, celebrities – all just kind of virtue signaling how they care about anti-racism or anything along those lines. At a certain point, they all just kind of blend together,” she said. “This is really just one of these that blended in, because he was apologizing for something that Black people have been saying all along he shouldn’t have done. It just seems kind of disingenuous, to all of the sudden, as an elected official with all this information at your disposal, admit that you were wrong to do that.”
Any path forward, she believes, is going to have to include an admission that widespread election fraud was a lie.
“I do think that before you can have any kind of unity and reconciliation, you have to have complete honesty. There needs to be honesty from the elected officials who decided to make a political choice to prevent being primaried and there should be honesty from all the elected officials who helped just uphold these conspiracy theories about election fraud in Congress,” Dougherty said. “There should be honesty about how people believed that because people who they respect were all onboard with it, because they were just shoved into echo corners of the internet. Even though all this was planned openly online, everyone acted surprised when it happened.”
She also believes that the work by activists for racial justice has not been in vain, pointing the effect it has had on the most recent elections.
“I think the past months and months of protest, they’ve at least resulted in a kind of political force that anyone in the public light has to confront. Everyone has to answer pretty much to ‘do you believe Black lives matter? Are you willing to say that?’ You pretty much know everyone’s answer. It really shaped the presidential election because it put a whole new narrative into people’s mind that they probably weren’t thinking about before,” she said. “I think the MLK and Black History Month celebrations this year are going to be watched pretty closely by Black people – especially those who have been protesting and working for racial justice on a regular basis – because we’ve recently seen throughout the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement that it’s pretty clear which people and institutions are just focusing on performative activism and marketing materials rather than the ones who are willing to make sacrifices for a collective good like anti-racism. It’s hard to believe anyone is genuinely interested in honoring King’s legacy if they won’t even stand up for Black lives. So we will have those past actions in our minds the whole time.
“But, I also hope these events can be some sort of celebratory space for the work done thus far, because it shouldn’t be all doom and gloom but it is hard to forgot who stood up when they needed to and who didn’t.”
