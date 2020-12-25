A lawsuit was filed Nov. 24 against Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges by a student who said she suffered both physical and emotional damages in 2019 after being repeatedly bitten by bat ticks while living on campus.
Mary Ledbetter began college at Oklahoma State University as a freshman in the fall of 2019. She was residing in Patchin Hall Dorm, which has been nicknamed “Bat”chin Hall according to the lawsuit.
Ledbetter is being represented by Randall Gill, who said the first cause of action is Governmental Tort Claim and the second cause of action is emotional distress.
“During her first week she heard little feet noises running back and forth in her dorm room ceiling in the early morning hours,” Gill wrote. “The noise would move back and forth over the part of the ceiling that met the outer wall that backed up to the common area in the dorm.”
Ledbetter recalled waking up with bite marks all over her face Aug. 23, 2019. The following day she had those same bite marks on her body that wasn’t covered by clothing, according to the suit. Mary went home that weekend and took all her bedding with her to wash at her parent’s house in Tulsa.
The lawsuit said Ledbetter’s boyfriend and her parents recognized how stressful the bites were to Ledbetter while she was home. Ledbetter claimed she returned to her dorm room and woke up with more bites Aug. 27. At this time she was unaware the bites could be caused by bat ticks and assumed it was caused by bed bugs.
Pest control was called and the lawsuit contends when they arrived an employee found a bat tick on Ledbetter’s bed.
“He stated another building on campus had bat ticks and that OSU would prefer for her to keep quiet about the issue,” Gill wrote.
Her room and hallway were sprayed, and pest control assured she was safe to sleep in her room, and told her to contact the health department, but she wasn’t fine that night either, according to the suit.
Ledbetter alleged the OSU Health Clinic didn’t recommend preventive measures of rabies shots for Ledbetter, even though bats are responsible for seven out of 10 rabies deaths.
The lawsuit states Ledbetter was met with apprehension and an employee of the ResLife Department questioned her need for rabies shots, even though the employee is not a doctor. She was only administered rabies shots by the OSU Health Clinic after Ledbetter said she would have a doctor in Tulsa do the shots. The lawsuit said Ledbetter suffered from side effects of the shots including fever, shaking, a sore body, hot and cold flashes and fatigue.
Due to the overwhelming stress of coordinating her eight shots, contacting pest control and washing and cleaning her sheets, she began to fall behind in class, she said. The lawsuit also mentioned other students making up rumors about Ledbetter and calling her names about the bat tick infestation. Her mother was told that the bites “were not a big issue” and that bats are everywhere in the area.
Gill wrote that OSU had prior knowledge of the bat and bat tick infestation dating back to 2017, and failed to warn students, who are required to spend their first year on campus.
The lawsuit states OSU was negligent when it failed to remove the bats from Patchin Hall after previous knowledge of the infestation. It also said OSU is liable for the multiple bat tick bites.
Ledbetter is seeking a sum of $175,000, which includes the compensation for rabies vaccination, mental and physical suffering and pain, humiliation from ridicule by other students and reimbursement of her expenses.
Ledbetter was eventually moved from the dorm room, and returned only to gather her final belongings. She alleged when she went back there were dead bat ticks in the windowsill and one alive. Pest control sprayed her room three times, and the bat ticks remained, according to the suit. According to Ledbetter, when she arrived to get her belongings, she was assured once again the problem was taken care of, but she opted to stay in the new building because she saw bat ticks still in the room.
“OSU treated Mary as if she were a nuisance and continuously assured Mary the dorm room was safe when it was not. OSU never properly eradicated the bats or bat ticks in Patchin Hall,” Gill wrote.
The lawsuit said Ledbetter would have never received all the injuries both physical and emotional if OSU administration had properly warned the students. Ledbetter is seeking the maximum amount under the Governmental Tort Claims Act which is $175,000.
Public Information Officer Shannon Rigsby told the News Press, “We are aware of the allegations asserted in the lawsuit and are preparing to file an appropriate response; however, since this is active litigation, we are unable to comment further.”
Gill was unable to be contacted for comment at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.