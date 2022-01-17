The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is a feel-good event that creates a positive atmosphere in Stillwater but over the past few years, Oklahoma State University has seen unrest around racial issues, including several marches and a “List of Urgencies” submitted by students who felt their needs weren’t being addressed.
Student Eric Thurman said Monday’s celebration and the atmosphere around the holiday had him feeling good. He didn’t highlight any major areas where he thinks change is needed on campus but acknowledged it is a process.
“The only thing you can do is continue working to push forward,” he said. “So you’ve got to continue doing that and we’ll see a lot more changes. We’ve just got to keep doing it.”
Reaching out and making connections by challenging yourself to have conversations with new people would make a difference, he said.
Collin Oliver said he was glad to see the turnout for the celebration and he hopes to see even more people next year.
Tyanna Skinner said she too felt good but that was probably because Martin Luther King Jr. Day is seen as a day of love and that’s how you’re supposed to feel.
She thinks her major – sociology – might affect her awareness of problems on campus because those are the types of things they discuss in her classes.
“I think where change needs to be made is in not being afraid to have the conversations,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people sugarcoat conversations where they don’t want to hurt one side or the other and you can’t sugarcoat those conversations. You have to be honest, truthful conversations in order to make change and I don’t think on this campus we have those honest conversations. We do the sugarcoating conversations, we’re trying to just basically hit the surface, not trying to do the deep problems that need to be talked about. “
She said she believes overall that the community is doing the best it can, the best it knows how to do.
“But at least they’re trying,” she said. “That’s all you can ask of anybody.”
