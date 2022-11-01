Several students were injured after a Stillwater School Bus collided with a City of Stillwater utility pickup around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday.
The report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reads that two students, names withheld, were treated and released at the scene with head injuries. A Stillwater parent told the News Press that multiple families were waiting for news at the Stillwater Medical Center Emergency Room.
Stillwater Public Schools communications told the News Press they were waiting on an update from SMC on the status of the injured.
Chris Copp, who arrived at the scene shortly after the wreck, believes several children could have head injuries and lacerations. He said his stepson was thrown from a seat, and was getting X-Rays after hurting his shoulder and head.
According to the incident report, both vehicles were traveling southbound on Brush Creek Road about a mile and a half south of Stillwater when the City of Stillwater truck attempted to turn into the wastewater treatment plant and was struck by the bus. Copp said that lines up with what he was told about the wreck.
Jeffrey K. Neal, 58, the driver of the bus, was uninjured accord to the trooper’s report. It was reported that the pickup driver, James Fuw, 45, was transported to by LifeNet to Stillwater Medical Center before being treated and released with trunk and arm injuries.
The roadway was dry and the weather clear, according to the report. The wreck remains under investigation.
OHP, Payne County Sheriff’s Office and Stillwater Fire Department responded to the wreck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.